(Recasts, adds analyst comment, shares, other companies)
By Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY Feb 23 Shares in Australian mining
services firms fell sharply on Monday after they warned they
will struggle to grow revenue as big miners slash spending in
the face of collapsing commodity prices.
Macmahon Holdings Ltd's shares dived 41 percent to
a record low after the firm lost a key iron ore contract, while
larger UGL Ltd fell as much as 15 percent after posting
a half-year loss due to writedowns linked to the mining
downturn.
Late on Friday, Macmahon Executive Chairman Jim Walker cut
the firm's revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year by up to
a third to between A$600 million ($470 million) and A$700
million after it lost a A$650 million contract with iron ore
miner Fortescue Metals Group.
On Monday, UGL posted a A$122.5 million loss, from a A$29.5
million profit in the previous first half, because of delays and
cost blowouts at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas project and a
writedown for "soft commodity prices ... driving a sustained
slowdown in the resources cycle".
Mining services firms have been among the worst hit by a
resources downturn in Australia as their clients, the large
producers, scramble to cut spending. The price of iron ore has
halved in the past year while the price of oil has halved in six
months.
Fortescue last week posted an interim net profit of $331
million, down from $1.72 billion a year ago.
"Everybody's struggling," said a mining services analyst who
asked not to be named as he had not yet published on UGL's
result.
"At the begnning of FY15 everyone thought (FY)16 would be
better, but it's almost been pushed out by the struggles in the
economy."
Boart Longyear Ltd, the world's biggest supplier of
mine drilling services warned on Monday that analysts' forecasts
for 2015 should be cut to reflect an intensely competitive
market which is unlikely to improve soon.
Salt Lake City-based Boart posted an underlying loss of $142
million for 2014, 51 percent worse than a year earlier and
weaker than the $122 million loss expected by analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But the company's shares rebounded by up to 7.5 percent,
after trading near record lows for months as the company had to
be bailed out from near bankruptcy last year by private equity
firm Centerbridge.
"The company's financial results, especially margins, will
continue to be challenged by extremely competitive industry
pricing for drilling services and by other factors," Boart said
in its results announcement.
($1 = 1.2758 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)