Dec 15 Restaurant and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said Steve Davis stepped down as chief executive effective immediately and established an interim office of the CEO until a replacement is found.

The company named two top executives, Mark Hood and Mike Townsley, to fill the office of the CEO.

Davis, who has been CEO for the last 8 years, will remain with the company through the end of the year to assist with the transition process, Bob Evans Farms said in a statement. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)