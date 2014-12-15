(Adds details, background)
Dec 15 Bob Evans Farms Inc said Chief
Executive Steve Davis has resigned by mutual agreement effective
immediately as its board steps up efforts to revamp the
restaurant and packaged food company following a proxy fight.
Bob Evans said its independent board members unanimously
concluded that the company would benefit from a new leadership
as it strives to improve performance.
Bob Evans's recent performance under Davis has failed to
meet the expectations of the board, the Wall Street Journal
reported, quoting Non-Executive Chair Mary Kay Haben.
"In the beginning he had a good tenure, but at this point,
business results are not what we'd like and not what we're
capable of," the Journal quoted her as saying. (on.wsj.com/1yQHOHs)
Bob Evans spokesman Scott Taggart and Davis did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Haben was named the company's non-executive chair in
October, two months after four nominees of hedge fund Sandell
Asset Management were elected to the board.
Bob Evans has been involved in a proxy fight with activist
investor Sandell Asset, which has been urging the company to
separate its food-products business and unlock the real-estate
value embedded in its restaurant properties through a
sale-leaseback transaction.
The company on Monday named Mark Hood, its chief financial
officer, and Mike Townsley, president of the Bob Evans Foods
unit, to fill the interim office of the CEO until a replacement
for Davis is found.
Bob Evans said its board has formed a committee to search
for a new CEO.
Davis, who has been CEO for the last 8 years, will remain
with the company through the end of the year to assist with the
transition process, Bob Evans said in a statement.
Bob Evans owns and operates 562 family restaurants in the
United States and produces and distributes refrigerated and
frozen foods through its BEF Foods unit.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)