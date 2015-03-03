Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
March 3 Restaurant and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it was not currently looking at selling or spinning off its BEF Foods business and was evaluating strategic options for all or a portion of its real-estate assets.
The company has been involved in a proxy fight with activist investor Sandell Asset, which wants it to separate its food-products business and unlock the real-estate value embedded in restaurant properties through a sale-leaseback.
Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $6.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier, Bob Evans said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.