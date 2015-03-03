(Adds details, background, shares)

March 3 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it was not currently looking at selling or spinning off its food-products business and was evaluating strategic options for all or a portion of its real-estate assets.

Shares of the restaurant and packaged food company fell 18 percent to $48.80 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

The company has been involved in a proxy fight with activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp, which wants it to separate the business, BEF Foods, and unlock the real-estate value embedded in its restaurant properties.

The food-products division accounts for nearly 30 percent of Bob Evans' total sales, with the rest coming from its restaurants.

Sandell Asset Management, which reported a 9.2 percent stake in Bob Evans as of September 2014, said in June that the company's real-estate assets were worth more than $900 million.

Bob Evans earlier hired Lazard to review the possible separation of BEF Foods, but said the independent adviser had concluded that spinning off the business would not enhance shareholder value.

The company hired JP Morgan in the third quarter to help evaluate strategic options for its real-estate assets, including a potential conversion to a real estate investment trust and a sale-leaseback.

At least six state investment firms had shown interest in buying Bob Evans' property assets, the Wall Street Journal reported last September.

Bob Evans cut its full-year profit forecast to $1.40-$1.60 per share from $1.90-$2.10, citing weak demand at its restaurants.

Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $6.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items the company earned 60 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 70 cents.

Net sales increased 5 percent to $357.2 million, but fell short of the average estimate of $359.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.