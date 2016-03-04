March 4 A large Bob Evans shareholder
is demanding that the company hire an investment bank to advise
on breaking up the company, according to a U.S. securities
filing on Friday.
Sandell Asset Management, an activist shareholder that is
the restaurant company's fourth largest shareholder, has been
pushing Bob Evans to sell its packaged foods business, which
Sandell has said could fetch more than $950 million
.
Sandell, which owns 6.7 percent of the company, said in the
filing that it was disappointed that Bob Evan's management team
did not announce any plan to hire an investment bank to seek
buyers for the packaged foods arm, known as BEF Foods. Sandell
said the company should retain an investment bank, and that the
activist investor make seek representation on the Bob Evans
board.
