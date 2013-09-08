NEW YORK, Sept 8 Shares of Bob Evans Farms Inc
are poised to extend their steep gains this year as an
ongoing plan to remodel the company's namesake restaurants
boosts same-store sales, financial weekly Barron's said on
Sunday.
The company has updated about 70 percent of its restaurants,
with the renovated locations posting same-store sales growth of
about 2 percent, the publication said in its Sept. 9 edition.
Stores that have not been updated have seen sales fall 1
percent.
Citing analysts at FrontFour Capital Group, Barron's wrote
that the stock could climb 30 percent from its current levels.
Bob Evans' shares closed Friday at $50.39 and are up 25 percent
in 2013.