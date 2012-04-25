LONDON, April 25 An unidentified member of the
British bobsleigh team has tested positive for a banned
substance, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.
"This gives a very clear message to athletes that you will
be regularly tested to ensure a clean and fair sport," British
Bobsleigh's performance director Gary Anderson told the BBC.
"The athlete now has the opportunity to respond to the
charge, including the right to a full hearing and testing of
their B sample.
"British Bobsleigh will not be making any further comment on
the issue until after the full process of investigation has been
completed."
If the B sample is positive, the unnamed athlete could be be
banned for two years and miss the Sochi winter Olympics.
The British Olympic Assocation is currently awaiting the
decision from an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency to the
Court of Arbitration for Sport against its lifetime Olympic ban
for those found guilty of doping offences.
