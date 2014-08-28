Aug 28 Bobst Mex SA :
* Says achieved CHF 560.5 million sales for the first half-year
2014 compared to CHF 563.0 million in the previous year
* Says H1 operating result (EBIT) at CHF 20.1 million (30 June
2013: CHF -3.8
million)
* Says H1 net result reached CHF 3.9 million, following a loss
of CHF 13.0
million for the same period in 2013
* Says in H1 strong cash inflow from operating activities of
CHF 49.3 million
* Sees sales volume during the second half of 2014 comparable
with the second
half of the previous year
* Source text-bit.ly/YXW5Yr
* Further company coverage