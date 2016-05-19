(Repeats story published late Wednesday. No change to text.)
* Securitisation deals with investors seen following IPO-CEO
* Cornerstone investors agree to buy 52 pct of IPO
* Debut in Hong Kong set for June 1
By Anshuman Daga and Elzio Barreto
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 18 Aircraft leasing
company BOC Aviation Ltd is looking to partner
with the cornerstone investors in its $1.1 billion public share
offer in potential aircraft securitisation deals and joint
ventures, it said on Wednesday.
On Monday the Bank of China subsidiary launched
its Hong Kong IPO, having secured 11 cornerstone investors
including state funds China Investment Corp, Silk Road Fund,
Oman Investment Fund, and Boeing Co.
"What we want to do is capitalise on this because if we can
develop the investor base to understand this business in Asia,
it's not just for equity. It will also over time be equity into
ABS (asset-backed securities) deals," Robert Martin, the CEO of
Singapore-based BOC Aviation, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Analysts expect a rise in asset-backed securitisations (ABS)
by aircraft lessors as they tap into a growing demand for
aviation assets from long-term investors such as pension funds.
BOC Aviation is also eyeing its investors as potential
partners for joint ventures. "The spin-off effects clearly
outweigh the amount of work we have had to put in to doing this
process," said Martin, referring to the 200-plus meetings the
company has held with investors in recent weeks.
"This is really part of our competitive armoury to compete
against the other big guys," said Martin, who has been on board
since 1998 and managed BOC Aviation's transition from a
Singapore-owned group to one fully owned by Bank of China.
Western firms such as AerCap Holdings and General
Electric's GECAS still dominate the $228 billion global
industry that underpins commercial aviation with some 40 percent
of airline fleets leased.
New Asian lessors are also emerging, with Bohai Capital, the
leasing arm of aviation-to-shipping conglomerate HNA Group,
which purchased Avolon Holdings Ltd, planning to add 300 to 400
planes to the over 500 it has on order and in service. Cheung
Kong Holdings Ltd, owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing,
has also expanded into the aircraft leasing market.
The BOC Aviation IPO comes amid booming expectations for the
aviation market in Asia, with Boeing Co forecasting market
demand in China alone will total 6,330 aircraft over the next 20
years worth a total of nearly $1 trillion.
BOC Aviation, which counts U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines
and Emirates among its customers, had a fleet of 270
planes as of last year and 241 more on order. The company, which
said it has never made a loss in its 22-year history, had a
profit of $343 million in 2015, up from $308.6 million the
previous year, according to its IPO prospectus.
Cornerstone investors have taken up 52 percent of the base
offering in the IPO and have agreed to hold on to their shares
for six months. The shares will start trading on June 1.
.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Elzio Barreto in
Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)