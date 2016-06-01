HONG KONG, June 1 Shares in aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Ltd were set to open up 2.6 percent in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday as investors who missed the world's biggest aviation lease IPO jostled for a piece of the $1.1 billion deal.

Singapore-based BOC Aviation was indicated to open at HK$43.10 compared with the IPO price of HK$42.00, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to drop 0.4 percent.

The company sold 104.1 million new shares, while its parent Bank of China Ltd sold another 104.1 million shares in a rare fixed-price IPO. Most IPOs set an indicative range before deciding on the final pricing, depending on demand. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)