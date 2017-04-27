BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 27 BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an undisclosed sum as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in in-demand aircraft.
The aircraft, which will be leased back to the airline, have an aggregate full life current market appraised value of about $322 million, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing to the stock exchange.
BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 494 aircraft, will fund the deal through cash on hand, loans and other borrowings. The deal is expected to be completed in April.
The deal came about a month after BOC Aviation bought two Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft for an aggregate list price of $758.2 million.
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.