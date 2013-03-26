BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
HONG KONG, March 25 Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.4 lender, said on Tuesday its 2012 net profit rose 12.2 percent, beating analyst estimates, as wider margins from lending to smaller businesses helped offset a slowdown in its foreign operations.
Net profit increased to 139.4 billion yuan ($22.45 billion) from 124.2 billion yuan in 2011, Bank of China said. That compares with expectations for a 132.5 billion yuan profit, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 31 analysts. ($1 = 6.2107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.