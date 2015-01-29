UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 29 Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is considering a sale of its $6 billion subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB) to stop cannibalising the China business of its parent, people familiar with the matter said.
BOC Hong Kong is a unit of Bank of China Ltd, the fourth-biggest lender by assets in the mainland, and a sale of NCB will help streamline the group's operations in the country, the people said.
At $6 billion, the sale would be Asia's No. 3 bank deal of all time, according to Thomson Reuters data, behind Australia's Westpac Banking Corp's $17.9 billion purchase of St George Bank and Bank of America Corp's $7 billion purchase of a stake in China Construction Bank, both in 2008.
One potential buyer interested in NCB is China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, the nation's No. 2 bad debt manager that listed in Hong Kong in December 2013, the people said.
China Cinda has been keen to buy a bank, as unlike its biggest rival Huarong Asset Management, Cinda does not own a bank, one of the people said. Having a bank will help China Cinda to tap cheap sources of funds to buy soured loans.
"We don't comment on market speculation," a BOC Hong Kong spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement. China Cinda did not reply to emails and phone calls seeking comment.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
