BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 24 Bank of China Ltd , the country's No.4 lender, said on Wednesday that 90 percent of all loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) were covered by cash flow or provisions.

About 4 percent of LGFV loans did not have any revenue generating capabilities or underlying assets, the bank said in a statement.

Local Chinese governments are barred from borrwing directly from banks, so many set up financing vehicles to take loans on their behalf. The country's regulator says such borrowing may be a hotspot for future spikes in bad loans. (Reporting by Xie Heng and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)