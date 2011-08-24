BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 24 Bank of China Ltd
, the country's No.4 lender, said on Wednesday that 90
percent of all loans to local government financing vehicles
(LGFVs) were covered by cash flow or provisions.
About 4 percent of LGFV loans did not have any revenue
generating capabilities or underlying assets, the bank said in a
statement.
Local Chinese governments are barred from borrwing directly
from banks, so many set up financing vehicles to take loans on
their behalf. The country's regulator says such borrowing may be
a hotspot for future spikes in bad loans.
