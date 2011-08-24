HONG KONG Aug 24 Bank of China Ltd , the country's fourth-largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday that first-half net profit rose 28 percent, largely due to loan and fee growth.

Bank of China recorded a 66.51 billion yuan ($10.4 billion) profit for January-June, up from 52 billion yuan a year earlier. The result was largely in line with an average estimate of 64.4 billion yuan from nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net interest income was 110.2 billion yuan, up 20 percent from a year earlier. Its net interest margin was 2.11 percent compared 2.04 percent a year earlier.

Non-performing loans stood at 1.0 percent, compared with 1.20 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 6.397 yuan) (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Chris Lewis)