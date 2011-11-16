(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Bank of China in first paragraph)

* BOC unit targets iron ore clearing, brokerage service

* BOC unit seeks LME "Category 2" membership

By Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 A unit of the Bank of China , one of the country's top four banks, is planning to kick off an iron ore swaps business next year in a bid to tap growing demand for hedging from steel mills and traders, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BOC International, the investment banking arm of the state-owned bank, aims to provide brokerage services, proprietary trading of iron ore swaps as well as physical trading of the steelmaking raw material.

"The bank plans to start an iron ore swaps business in the first half of next year, with the aim of providing hedging services for domestic players first," said one of the sources.

"It also plans to apply for clearing membership in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) next year."

BOCI was approved as a clearing member of CME Group in March. The CME and SGX both offer clearing of iron ore swaps, with the bulk of globally traded volumes cleared on the SGX.

The source said that BOC International has also applied for category two membership on the London Metal Exchange, which would give it access to all types of LME business except ring trading.

A spokeswoman for BOCI said she could not immediately comment.

Demand for iron ore derivatives has swelled in recent years given a shift away from annual contracts to set prices, with a growing number of investment banks and steel mills venturing into the sector. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Urquhart)