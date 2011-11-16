* BOC unit targets iron ore clearing, brokerage service
* BOC unit seeks LME Category 2 membership
(Adds comment, context)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 A unit of the Bank of
China , one of the country's top four banks,
is planning to kick off an iron ore swaps business next year in
a bid to tap growing demand for hedging from steel mills and
traders, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The entry of a major bank from the world's top iron ore
buyer could bolster liquidity of the nascent swaps market, and
signal a further warming to derivatives in China's
state-dominated steel sector as prices of the main raw material
become more volatile.
BOC International, the investment banking arm of the
state-owned bank, aims to provide brokerage services,
proprietary trading of iron ore swaps as well as physical
trading.
"The bank plans to start an iron ore swaps business in the
first half of next year, with the aim of providing hedging
services for domestic players first," said one of the sources.
"It also plans to apply for clearing membership in the
Singapore Exchange (SGX) next year."
BOCI was approved as a clearing member of CME Group
in March. The CME and SGX both offer clearing of iron ore swaps,
with the bulk of globally traded volumes cleared on the SGX.
The source said that BOC International has also applied for
category two membership on the London Metal Exchange, which
would give it access to all types of LME business except ring
trading.
A spokeswoman for BOCI said she could not immediately
comment.
Demand for iron ore derivatives has swelled in recent years
given a shift away from annual contracts for the commodity, with
a growing number of investment banks and traders venturing into
the sector.
BIGGER ROLE ON GLOBAL STAGE
The move by Bank of China is the latest sign that Beijing is
moving onto the global stage as it looks to play a greater role
in setting world prices for the raw materials that power its
fast-growing economy.
Earlier this year, Chinese regulators allowed three of the
country's futures brokerage firms to prepare to participate on
overseas commodity exchanges.
The overseas foray by BOC and other brokerage firms will
help overcome the advantage foreign banks currently have helping
Chinese firms hedge overseas.
But growing demand from Chinese firms for hedging could also
see Beijing accelerate the pace of opening domestic commodity
exchanges, the world's largest by traded volume, to foreign
players.
LIQUIDITY BOOST
"The market certainly needs the big liquidity boost coming
from China to make this a market where you can genuinely hedge
physical risk," said an iron ore swaps broker in Singapore.
"If it happens, it shows a bit of softening in China's
stance on derivatives," he said.
Last year's breakdown of a 40-year-old system of pricing
iron ore annually in favour of a more flexible quarterly scheme
encouraged some Chinese mills to consider hedging risks via
swaps, although many remained wary.
Baosteel Group, China's second-biggest steelmaker, in
September warned Chinese mills to exercise caution in trading
swaps, saying global miners were able to influence index
reference prices used in swaps.
Launched in May 2008, iron ore swaps are cash-settled
contracts that allow steelmakers and traders to hedge price
risks.
The volume of globally traded swaps soared to an all-time
high above 9 million tonnes in October, with Singapore Exchange
clearing a record 7.5 million tonnes, as prices gyrated wildly.
Iron ore gained 25 percent in the past 12 trading days,
after sliding nearly 31 percent in October when Chinese mills
cut purchases of iron ore as lower steel prices reflected weaker
demand.
Iron ore rose nearly 6 percent to $146.30 a tonne on
Tuesday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)