NAIROBI Aug 9 Kenyan industrial gas supplier BOC Gases' first-half pretax profit jumped 81 percent in spite of dipping sales after it restructured operations, the company said on Tuesday.

BOC, a subsidiary of Germany's Linde , said in a statement that pretax profit rose to 75.3 million shillings ($805,778) in spite of a 6 percent drop in revenue, a rise in the cost of raw materials and energy, and a weaker shilling.

The company was not available to give further details of its restructuring, but analysts said it was likely to have cut operational costs sharply.

"It is definitely some form of cost-cutting because the revenue did not grow at all. But it can't be the laying-off of employees, because that would have shown in increased staff costs," said Wycliffe Masinde, an analyst at Kestrel Capital.

The company warned in a statement these challenging market conditions would continue in the second half of the year, but forecast the recovery in its earnings would be sustained.

The company declared an interim dividend per share of 2 shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year.

The shilling has lost 17.5 percent against the dollar this year, and hit a low of 95 on Tuesday.

