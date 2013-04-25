UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 25 For a full statement on the results of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd, which is a unit of state giant Bank of China Ltd , please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts