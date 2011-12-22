HONG KONG Dec 22 BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd, the sole clearing authority for all offshore yuan transactions, said it will extend daily yuan trade settlement hours to encourage more banks in Europe and the United States to use the service.

The settlement hours, currently between 0000 and 1030 GMT, are set to be extended by five hours to 1530 GMT next year to cover regular business hours for China's key trading partners, a bank spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

"The move is aimed at users in Europe and the United States to encourage banks there to use our service more," said the spokeswoman, adding that this would minimise settlement risk and increase efficiency.

Increasing trade settlement in yuan is a crucial part of China's ongoing efforts to internationalise its currency.

Yuan trade settlement in Hong Kong rose sharply to 175.1 billion yuan ($27.62 billion) in the third quarter alone from 134 billion yuan for the first six months of 2011 and 57 billion yuan in the second half of 2010.

BOC (HK) was appointed clearing bank for yuan business in Hong Kong by the Chinese central bank in 2003.

($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Victoria Bi; Writing by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)