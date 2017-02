HONG KONG Nov 4 Bank of China (Hong Kong) said on Friday it had been reappointed the clearing bank for all yuan-related business in the territory.

The agreement was signed with the People's Bank of China, BOC (HK) said in a statement.

BOC (HK) was first appointed clearing bank for yuan business in Hong Kong by the Chinese central bank in 2003. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)