BRIEF-Singapore's United Overseas Bank CEO sees mid single digit loan growth in 2017
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
HONG KONG Feb 28 Marshall Nicholson, global head of equity capital markets (ECM) at Bank of China International, has resigned from his post, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters.
Nicholson said in the e-mail that he would remain in the investment banking industry, but did not say which company he would join next.
Nicholson said in the email that he had worked with BOCI for just over five years.
He was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 17 Low iron ore and copper prices weighed on Australian basic materials shares on Friday, taking the ASX 200 index 0.23 percent or 13.11 points lower to 5,800 at 0113 GMT. The index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.