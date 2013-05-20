HONG KONG May 20 China's Bank of Communications has appointed Niu Ximing as its new chairman of the board, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Niu will step up from his role as vice chairman of the board, and replaces Hu Huaibang who resigned on April 15.

The appointment is subject to approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ken Wills)