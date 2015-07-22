HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is marketing an Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call five-year bond in the 5.25% area to help it meet Basel III capital requirements.

The issuer named Bank of Communications Hong Kong, BOCOM International, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators.

They will be joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with CITIC CLSA Securities, CCB International, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Investor meetings were held in Singapore, Hong Kong and London on July 20. Final pricing is expected today.

The Reg S USD benchmark size bonds are expected to be rated Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)