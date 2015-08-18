BRIEF-Quest for Growth NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros
* NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros ($10.58) versus 9.11 euros on Feb 28 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nHWs5j Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
HONG KONG, Aug 18 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is marketing five-year US dollar bonds in the Treasuries plus 190bp area.
The bonds will be issued through its subsidiary Azure Orbit II International Finance. BoCom's Macau branch is providing a guarantee.
BoCom's Hong Kong and international divisions, ANZ, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.
The Reg S bonds will list in Singapore under English law and are expected to be rated A2/A-/A.
Pricing is expected today. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
* NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros ($10.58) versus 9.11 euros on Feb 28 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nHWs5j Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON/BRUSSELS, April 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk agreed on Thursday to try to lower tensions in upcoming Brexit talks, especially over issues like Gibraltar.
LONDON, April 6 Banks are preparing debt packages of up to €500m to back a potential sale of French drug maker Sanofi’s European contract manufacturer business Cepia, banking sources said on Thursday.