HONG KONG May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, a unit of Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , will offer 667 million shares and will give an indicative range of HK$2.60 to HK$3.10 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.07 billion , added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

BOCOM International didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7810 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)