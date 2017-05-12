UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG May 12 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, priced on Friday its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) near the bottom of expectations, raising $230 million.
The company, a unit of Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , priced the 667 million shares on offer at HK$2.68 each, after marketing the deal in an indicative range of HK$2.60 to HK$3.10 per share, BoCom said in a securities filing.
That would put the total deal at HK$1.79 billion ($230 million).
The company plans to use the IPO funds to expand its margin finance business, asset management and proprietary trading, according to the IPO prospectus. ($1 = 7.7922 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts