HONG KONG May 19 Shares in BOCOM International Holdings Company were set to open 1.5 percent higher in their debut on Friday, after the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank raised $230 million in an initial public offering.

BOCOM International was indicated to open at HK$2.72, compared with the HK$2.68 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 0.1 percent higher.

Demand from retail investors - who have a significant influence over first-day trading in Hong Kong share offerings - accounted for just 2.5 times the number of shares on offer in the deal, BOCOM International said in a filing on Thursday, while the institutional tranche was moderately oversubscribed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)