BEIJING Feb 10 Liquidity in the Chinese
banking system will remain tight in 2012 since Beijing will
probably not ease monetary policy aggressively, Hu Huaibang,
chairman of the Bank of Communications (BoCom), said
in remarks published on Friday.
He also told the Financial News, run by the central bank,
that fast growth in Chinese banks' deposits, lending and net
profit in the past few years was difficult to sustain.
BoCom, China's fifth-largest bank by assets, plans
to raise 50 billion yuan ($8 billion) through a private share
placement to meet stricter bank capital requirements, IFR
reported on Thursday.
"As a pro-cyclical industry, the Chinese banking industry
faces new pressure and must prepare for bigger difficulties and
challenges," Hu told the newspaper in an interview.
"As conditions are not ripe for significant relaxation in
monetary policy, regulation tightens and foreign exchange
purchases will likely keep falling, liquidity in the Chinese
banking system will remain tight in 2012 and deposit growth is
under pressure," the newspaper paraphrased Hu as saying.
The People's Bank of China has opted for open market
operations to inject liquidity so far this year, refraining so
far from a long-expected cut in banks' required reserves.
The banking regulator on Thursday urged banks again to clear
up their practices used to attract deposits.
BoCom sees opportunities in China's efforts to boost some
strategic industries as well as the service sector while the
expansion of yuan settlement in cross-border trade and
investment will also help increase deposits and drive earnings,
according to Hu.
($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan)
