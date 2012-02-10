BEIJING Feb 10 Liquidity in the Chinese banking system will remain tight in 2012 since Beijing will probably not ease monetary policy aggressively, Hu Huaibang, chairman of the Bank of Communications (BoCom), said in remarks published on Friday.

He also told the Financial News, run by the central bank, that fast growth in Chinese banks' deposits, lending and net profit in the past few years was difficult to sustain.

BoCom, China's fifth-largest bank by assets, plans to raise 50 billion yuan ($8 billion) through a private share placement to meet stricter bank capital requirements, IFR reported on Thursday.

"As a pro-cyclical industry, the Chinese banking industry faces new pressure and must prepare for bigger difficulties and challenges," Hu told the newspaper in an interview.

"As conditions are not ripe for significant relaxation in monetary policy, regulation tightens and foreign exchange purchases will likely keep falling, liquidity in the Chinese banking system will remain tight in 2012 and deposit growth is under pressure," the newspaper paraphrased Hu as saying.

The People's Bank of China has opted for open market operations to inject liquidity so far this year, refraining so far from a long-expected cut in banks' required reserves.

The banking regulator on Thursday urged banks again to clear up their practices used to attract deposits.

BoCom sees opportunities in China's efforts to boost some strategic industries as well as the service sector while the expansion of yuan settlement in cross-border trade and investment will also help increase deposits and drive earnings, according to Hu. ($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)