SHANGHAI Aug 18 Bank of Communications
, China's fifth-biggest lender by assets, is
not planning on any fundraising this year, a senior executive
said on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer, Yu Yali, also told a news
conference in Shanghai there would be no interim dividend due to
pressure on its capital.
Bank of Communications posted a market-beating
32.5
percent rise in second-quarter net profit as its loan book
expanded and net interest margin continued to climb after the
central bank raised interest rates again during the
quarter.
($1 = 6.387 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)