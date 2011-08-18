SHANGHAI Aug 18 Bank of Communications , China's fifth-biggest lender by assets, is not planning on any fundraising this year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer, Yu Yali, also told a news conference in Shanghai there would be no interim dividend due to pressure on its capital.

Bank of Communications posted a market-beating 32.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as its loan book expanded and net interest margin continued to climb after the central bank raised interest rates again during the quarter.

($1 = 6.387 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)