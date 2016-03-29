HONG KONG, March 29 Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, said on Tuesday it will be difficult to hit 1 percent net profit growth in 2016.

BoCom president Peng Chun made the remarks at a press conference in Hong Kong held to discuss the bank's 2015 earnings.

BoCom reported its fourth year of slowing profit growth on Tuesday, as bad debts continued to rise. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Writing by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)