SHANGHAI Aug 18 Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) posted a market-beating 32.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as its loan book expanded and net interest margin continued to climb after the central bank raised interest rates again during the quarter.

China's fifth-biggest lender by assets said second-quarter net profit rose to 13.12 billion yuan ($2.05 billion)from 9.906 billion yuan a year earlier, beating a 12.29 billion yuan mean estimate from 10 analysts compiled by Reuters.

The bank reported a first-half net profit of 26.4 billion yuan, the company said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange. ($1 = 6.387 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)