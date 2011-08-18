(Adds details, background)

* BoCom Q2 13.12 bln yuan vs 12.29 bln in Reuters poll

* BoCom Q2 EPS 0.19 yuan vs 0.18 a year earlier

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 18 Bank of Communications (BoCom) posted a 32 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as its loan book expanded and net interest margin continued to climb after the central bank raised interest rates further during the quarter.

China's fifth-biggest lender by assets said second-quarter net profit rose to 13.12 billion yuan from 9.906 billion yuan a year earlier, beating the 12.29 billion yuan mean estimate of 10 analysts compiled by Reuters.

The bank reported a first-half net profit of 26.4 billion yuan compared with 20.4 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Net interest margin expanded to 2.54 percent in the first half, up 11 basis points from a year earlier.

BoCom's top quality core capital adequacy ratio was at 9.41 percent, up 0.04 percentage point from 9.37 percent at end-December 2010, it said.

In July, the People's Bank of China raised interest rates for the third time this year as soaring food prices sent consumer price inflation to the highest in three years.

Uncertainty over Chinese banks' actual exposure to mounting local government debt has weighed on bank shares and China's stock markets.

However, BoCom is likely to be cushioned from any fallout of the debt pile as the country's top lenders have boosted their cash holdings after being warned by Beijing to beef up their risk management system in 2009. [ID::nL3E7ID23B]

The high level of debt held by Chinese provincial and city governments -- more than $1.5 trillion -- has come into focus as a potential risk to China's financial sector and economy.

BoCom's Hong Kong-listed shares ended down 1.9 percent on Thursday ahead of the earnings announcement, after falling 19 percent so far this year. The bank's Shanghai-listed shares were down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)