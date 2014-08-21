HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 21 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank, reported a 5.6 percent rise in first half net profit, in line with forecasts, as interest income remained steady.

BoCom on Thursday posted net profit of 36.77 billion yuan($5.98 billion) for the January-June period. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast net income of 36.9 billion yuan for the first half.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 18.08 billion yuan in the second quarter, up 5.6 percent from the same year ago period.

($1 = 6.1510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)