(Refiles to drop extraneous word in paragraph 1)

* Net interest margin 2.29 in Q1 vs 2.42 in Q4 last yr

* Q1 net profit 18.97 bln yuan vs 19.1 bln analyst view

* NPL ratio at 1.3 pct at end-Mar vs 1.25 pct at end-Dec

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 China's Bank of Communications Co , the country's fifth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter net interest margin and its slowest profit growth in more than a year, as the country's economy cooled.

A slowdown in China's economic growth from the heady double-digit levels posted till a few years ago has forced the central bank to take stimulus measures such as cutting interest rates and lowering the amount of reserves commercial banks must keep with it.

Two interest rate cuts since late last year helped drag down BoCom's net interest margin - the difference between a bank's borrowing rate and interest earned on loans - to 2.29 percent in the first quarter from 2.42 in the preceding three months.

BoCom's net interest margin - a key determinant of bank profitability - has not slipped below 2.33 percent since at least the last quarter of December 2011.

The world's second-largest economy grew 7 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in six years.

The bank's net profit rose 1.5 percent in the first quarter to 18.97 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) from 18.7 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

But that fell short of the 19.1 billion yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters and was the slowest on-quarter growth rate since the fourth-quarter of 2013.

The profit rise was helped by higher fee and commission income, which rose 29.3 percent to 9.9 billion yuan from 7.6 billion yuan in the same quarter of last year.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at end-March from 1.25 percent at end-December.

Its shares in Hong Kong closed 1.14 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.03 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)