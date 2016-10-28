SHANGHAI Oct 28 Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 1.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit and a slight drop in bad loan ratio.

BoCom on Friday posted a net profit of 14.92 billion yuan($2.2 billion) for the July-September period, up slightly from 14.72 billion yuan a year earlier.

That was in line with the 14.8 billion yuan estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

BoCom's net interest margin was 1.91 percent at end-September, compared with 1.97 percent at end-June.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.53 percent at end-September, down from 1.54 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.7794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)