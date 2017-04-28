SHANGHAI, April 28 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Friday net profit rose 1.35 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Profit at China's fifth-biggest bank rose to 19.32 billion yuan ($2.80 billion) in the three months through March from 19.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

That was slightly below an average estimate of 19.5 billion yuan from 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio was unchanged at 1.52 percent at end-March versus end-December.

($1 = 6.4790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)