By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, April 28 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Friday net profit rose 1.35 percent in the first quarter of 2017.
Profit at China's fifth-biggest bank rose to 19.32 billion yuan ($2.80 billion) in the three months through March from 19.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
That was slightly below an average estimate of 19.5 billion yuan from 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
BoCom's non-performing loan ratio was unchanged at 1.52 percent at end-March versus end-December.
($1 = 6.4790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
