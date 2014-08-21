SHANGHAI Aug 21 China's Bank of Communications expects to see a slight rise in non-performing loans over the next year, its Chief Risk Officer Yang Dongping said on Thursday, adding that the overall risk was "manageable".

The country's fifth-largest bank reported slowing profit growth in the second quarter and a rise in bad loans, mainly from businesses in export-focused regions. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)