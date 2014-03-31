HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 31 Bank of Communications Co Ltd plans to increase loans by 10.8 percent in 2014, maintaining the same growth rate as in 2013, the bank's president, Peng Chun, said at a press conference on Monday.

The country's fifth largest bank posted a 2 percent drop in on-year net profit growth for the fourth quarter on Sunday, the only one of the country's top five banks to miss market forecasts.

