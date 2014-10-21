Oct 21 Boconcept Holding A/S

* Says Mr. Viggo Mølholm has increased his indirect shareholding in Boconcept Holding A/S

* BoCon VM I ApS and BoCon VM II ApS have acquired 22.1 pct of shares in BoConcept Invest ApS from BoCon MÆ ApS and 55.8 pct of shares in BoConcept Invest ApS from BoCon Holding ApS

* Says Mr. Mølholm now directly and indirectly owns 21.44 pct of share capital and 55.23 pct of voting rights in BoConcept Holding A/S