UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, March 10 Danish retail furniture chain Boconcept Holding said on Monday: * Revenue was DKK 254.6 million in third quarter, up by 1.4 percent from
the previous year * Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 1.1 million in the third quarter of 2013/2014 * Adjusts expected revenue, EBIT percentage and cash flow for the full year 2013/14 downwards * Expects revenue to grow by around 2 percent in 2013/14 versus earlier guidance of around 4 percent * Says now expects a negative EBIT margin of between 1 and 2 percent in 2013/14, down from an earlier guidance of a positive EBIT margin of around 2.5 percent.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources