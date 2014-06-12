June 12 (Reuters) -
* Bank of canada's poloz: last week's rate decision based
partly on downside risk being more clearly identifiable
* Boc's poloz: underlying inflation is about 1.2 percent,
leaves us vulnerable to a shock at any time
* Bank of canada senior dep gov wilkins: important to look
through volatility seen in recent data, expect soft landing in
housing
* To-household income ratios stabilizing
* Boc's poloz: housing data consistent with demographic
demand for houses, overall housing data gives a sense of comfort
* Boc's poloz: underlying quality of canadian household
indebtedness is much higher than u.s. Indebtedness was before
its crisis
* Boc's poloz: macroprudential regulations have curbed the
risk of a housing crisis
* Boc's poloz: a lot of other catalysts besides regulations
are causing comfort on housing market
* Boc's poloz: corporate balance sheets are stronger than
they've ever been; corporate sector ready for growth phase
* News conference by bank of canada's poloz ends
