March 25 Women's apparel retailer Body Central Corp raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern after reporting its third straight quarterly loss and negative cash flows from operations.

The company's shares fell 20 percent in extended trading.

Body Central said net revenue fell 18.3 percent to $66.2 million in the quarter ended Dec. 28. Comparable store sales fell 26 percent.

The company's net loss narrowed to $23.3 million, or $1.42 per share, from $42.3 million, or $2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 74 cents per share. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)