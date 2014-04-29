(Corrects headline to say revenue growth on constant currency basis)

April 29 Bodycote Plc :

* Group revenue for three months ended 31 march 2014, at 153 million pound, was 2.8 percent higher at constant exchange rates

* Performance was in line with board's expectations as stated in 2013 annual results

* Aerospace, defence & energy business reported constant currency revenue higher by 1.4 percent

* Revenues in oil & gas were up by 1.9 percent on a constant currency basis

* General industrial demand has improved but with stronger growth in western europe than in north america.

* Group has limited forward visibility, board's expectation for further progress in 2014 on a constant currency basis is unchanged