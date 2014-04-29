(Corrects headline to say revenue growth on constant currency
basis)
April 29 Bodycote Plc :
* Group revenue for three months ended 31 march 2014, at 153
million pound, was 2.8 percent higher at constant exchange rates
* Performance was in line with board's expectations as
stated in 2013 annual results
* Aerospace, defence & energy business reported constant
currency revenue higher by 1.4 percent
* Revenues in oil & gas were up by 1.9 percent on a constant
currency basis
* General industrial demand has improved but with stronger
growth in western europe than in north america.
* Group has limited forward visibility, board's expectation
for further progress in 2014 on a constant currency basis is
unchanged
