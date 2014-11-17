Nov 17 Bodycote Plc
* Group revenue for period was 2.9% higher at constant
exchange rates (3.9% lower at actual exchange rates), than in
same period of 2013.
* Net cash as at 31 october 2014 was £15.8m, compared to net
cash of £5.5m at 30 june 2014,
* Constant currency performance has been as anticipated at
time of interim announcement
* Expectations for year to 31 december 2014 are unchanged
* Expects that general background demand will be more
difficult in 2015 than in 2014
* But co's specialist technologies are expected to counter
effects of soft macro-economic environment
