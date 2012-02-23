* FY headline oper profit up 64 percent
* Raises FY dividend 25 pct
* Sees further market share gains
* Expects to grow margin into higher-teens
* Shares jump 12 percent
(Adds CEO, Finance Director, analyst comments)
Feb 23 British engineering firm Bodycote
said it expected to gain more market share this year on
the back of strong sales in emerging markets and its aerospace
and defence segment.
Shares of the Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company, which
has a market capitalization of about 645 million pounds, surged
13 percent to 381.7 pence at 0839 GMT. It was the top percentage
gainer on the FTSE 250 leaderboard in early trade on the London
Stock Exchange.
The company said that despite the economic slow down in
Europe, it had grown at a faster pace than the underlying growth
in its markets, helping it gain market share in 2011.
"That (further market share gain) is what we're looking at
for 2012," Chief Executive Stephen Harris told Reuters.
The company, whose operations include heat treating jet
engine turbine blades and other parts for car and plane makers,
said headline operating profit grew 64 percent to 85.5 million
pounds ($133.95 million) in 2011.
"Bodycote is proving its ability to gain market share, which
combined with the structural elements of growth (in particular
aerospace and oil and gas), should see further good progress in
FY12," Investec analyst Chris Dyett said in a note to clients.
Bodycote's headline operating margin rose to 15 percent from
10.4 percent last year and the company was focusing on expanding
this further.
"We expect to move the margins into the higher-teens over
time," Finance Director David Landless said.
Separately, Bodycote said it signed a five-year contract
with ZF Lenksysteme, a joint venture between Robert Bosch GmbH
and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, to provide heat
treatment services in China for heavy truck steering components.
"The agreement with automotive supplier, ZF Lenksysteme, in
China is a good example of our 'hub and spoke' expansion
strategy for the emerging markets," the company said in a
statement.
The company was focussed on driving growth in China and east
European countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, CEO
Harris said.
Bodycote, which counts engine-maker Rolls-Royce and
plane-maker Boeing as clients, said revenue in its
aerospace, defence and energy segment grew 15 percent to 233.5
million pounds.
The company said it expected the segment to continue to grow
in 2012, and raised its dividend 25 percent to 10.9 pence a
share.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)