LONDON, Nov 16 British engineering company Bodycote Plc posted a 3 percent rise in revenue in the four months to the end of October, and said sales growth had continued since.

Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other parts for car and planemakers, on Friday said revenue in aerospace, defence and energy grew by 14.4 percent with continued growth in commercial aerospace sales boosting trade.

Planemakers Airbus and Boeing are ramping up output and are targeting more than 1,100 deliveries this year.

The predictions underscore soaring demand for narrowbody or single-aisle jets. Analysts forecast that 20,000 narrowbody planes will be produced in the next 20 years.

Bodycote said it had seen improved sales in oil and gas markets, while the defence sector remained stable.

Automotive and general industrial revenues declined 5.2 percent due to weak sales in western Europe and emerging markets, it said. In North America, where the firm bought Carolina Commercial Heat Treating for $67.4 million in October, the group said it had seen modest sales growth in the period.

"Although trading remains volatile, the sales momentum we have seen in October and early November offers support for the remainder of 2012," the firm said in a statement.

Shares in the FTSE 250 listed firm closed at 362.7 pence on Thursday, valuing the business just under 700 million pounds.