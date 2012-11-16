* Rev up 2.9 pct in July 1 - Oct 31
* Says sales momentum has continued since
* Maintains FY expectations
LONDON, Nov 16 British engineering company
Bodycote Plc posted a 3 percent rise in revenue in the
four months to the end of October, and said sales growth had
continued since.
Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and
other parts for car and planemakers, on Friday said revenue in
aerospace, defence and energy grew by 14.4 percent with
continued growth in commercial aerospace sales boosting trade.
Planemakers Airbus and Boeing are ramping up
output and are targeting more than 1,100 deliveries this year.
The predictions underscore soaring demand for narrowbody or
single-aisle jets. Analysts forecast that 20,000 narrowbody
planes will be produced in the next 20 years.
Bodycote said it had seen improved sales in oil and gas
markets, while the defence sector remained stable.
Automotive and general industrial revenues declined 5.2
percent due to weak sales in western Europe and emerging
markets, it said. In North America, where the firm bought
Carolina Commercial Heat Treating for $67.4 million in October,
the group said it had seen modest sales growth in the period.
"Although trading remains volatile, the sales momentum we
have seen in October and early November offers support for the
remainder of 2012," the firm said in a statement.
Shares in the FTSE 250 listed firm closed at 362.7 pence on
Thursday, valuing the business just under 700 million pounds.