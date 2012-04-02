April 2 British engineering firm Bodycote
said it bought Curtiss-Wright Corp's heat
treatment business for $52 million (32.55 million pounds) to
expand its customer base in the U.S. aerospace industry.
The deal, which was funded by Bodycote's existing cash and
bank facilities, is expected to add to earnings in the first
year, the company said.
Bodycote said the business comprised nine sites in northern
and central parts of the United States, serving a wide range of
industries, with a particular focus on commercial aerospace and
oil and gas.
Factories around the world use heat treatment to improve the
properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of machinery
parts such as jet engine turbine blades, oil and gas equipment
and car parts.
"Adding these nine sites to Bodycote's existing 35 U.S.
plants provides significant additional capability and a broader
customer base in key regions," Bodycote Chief Executive Stephen
Harris said in a statement.
The company said Curtiss-Wright's heat treatment business
had sales of $36.5 million in 2011.
The Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company's shares, which
have gained 15 percent since it posted strong full-year results
in February, were up 1.5 percent at 387.7 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)