Feb 27 British engineering company Bodycote Plc
reported a 9 percent rise in full-year 2013 profit after
acquisitions made the previous year helped it ride out tough
market conditions.
Pretax profit rose to 98.4 million pounds ($163.71 million)
for the year ended Dec. 31 from 90.0 million pounds a year
earlier, Bodycote said in a statement.
Revenue rose 5 percent to 619.6 million pounds. Without the
three acquisitions made in 2012, which contributed 32.4 million
pounds in sales last year, overall revenue would have fallen.
Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and
other aircraft and car parts, said its overall margins rose to
17.3 percent from 16.6 percent a year earlier.
Chief Executive Stephen Harris said in a statement that the
company's board expected "growth initiatives to deliver further
progress in 2014."
Bodycote raised its ordinary share dividend to 13.5 pence
from 12.3 pence a year earlier. It also said it would pay a
special dividend of 10 pence.
Shares of the Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company closed at
696 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.